Jesse Daniel Groves, Dan to his friends and family, passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born in Cripple Creek CO on January 6, 1949 and was an accomplished athlete (at least in all of his stories), graduating with high honors in mischievousness from Cripple Creek High School in 1967. Dan took his many talents to the Navy and was selected for avionics school and served as a fire control technician on the F-4 Phantom radar system during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy (and continued mischievousness), Dan went on to pursue his lifelong passion of teaching others and graduated from the University of Southern Colorado with degrees in science and education. At the University, he was fortunate enough to find his lifetime partner of 44 years (and better half). Dan taught for over 30 years, teaching from kindergarten to community college. He was always known for his hard (but fair) classes and never stopped being a teacher. He continued his lifetime interests in learning (and telling everyone else what they should know). He enjoyed a wide range of interests including chess, riding with his motorcycle gang (Nancy, his brothers and various friends), fishing, playing and listening to music, and loved on-line computer games (much to the amusement of his sons). He will be remembered for his integrity, selflessness, generosity, and never being wrong. Dan is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Jeff (Kris), Michael and Sean (Kate); his 2 brothers and 4 sisters; his 5 grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of His Life Service was held on March 4, 2019 at Pueblo West Funeral Home, 381 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. Michael Stewart officiate.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Mar. 14, 2019