Joan (Joanie) Elizabeth (Thompson) Fluke, at the age of 80 years old, passed away peacefully in her home where she resided with her daughter and family in Hartwick, New York on Tuesday July 23rd, 2019. Joan was born February 18, 1939 in Leesville, Louisianna to Cecil Eugene and Edith May Thompson. She moved to Lamar, Colorado in her early years and attended and graduated from Lamar High School in 1957 and then went on to attend Lamar Community College. It was in Lamar while Joan was a car-hop at the local A&W drive-in where she met her future husband, and love of her life, Richard Fluke from Eads, Colorado. When he asked her on their first date, Joan replied, "I can't go out with a perfect stranger", and Dickie replied, "I'm in luck because I'm not perfect", and this was the beginning of a lifelong romance. They married five months later, January 18th, 1958 in Eads, Colorado, and resided there for ten years. They started their family and Joan elected to devote her time to being an amazing loving mother and homemaker. They had two girls, Diane in 1962, Karen in 1966. In 1968 they moved back to Lamar. Joan was a Girl Scout leader and Square Dance Set mother and enjoyed playing the organ with Dick singing by her side. After the children were older, Joan began working at Sears part-time, joined a bowling league, played volleyball and competitive tennis, judged gymnastics, and became passionate about organic gardening. Joan was an avid reader, sharp-witted, enjoyed writing children's stories, and brilliant with cross-word puzzles. Joan was a beautiful seamstress and later discovered that she was a talented sketch artist. She resided in Lamar, Colorado until a few years after the passing of her beloved spouse Richard, who passed away Dec. 1990. After the loss of Dick, Joan busied herself with volunteering with the children's reading program at Washington Elementary and later learned bridge, joined a bridge club, and learned to play the bells with the group at the local Methodist Church. She began traveling with friends and family throughout Colorado, to New York, Toronto Canada, Louisiana, California, and Oregon. She moved to Hartwick, New York in 2004 to live with her youngest daughter Karen and family. During these years she helped with her grandchildren, planned and developed a beautiful organic vegetable garden, helped tend to the chickens, goats, and other variety of farm animals, helped with various fundraisers, and traveled to Quebec and Ontario Canada, Maine, Florida and the Virgin Islands, and throughout the north east coast. Joan is remembered most for being a thoughtful, kind, and sweet soul with an unconditional loving heart. Joan is survived by her daughter Diane Freed of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter Karen Fluke-Agostino and her husband Rico Agostino of Hartwick, NY; Grandchildren: Randy Gotovich and Angela Washburn of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gracie, Ben, Maya, & Huey Agostino of Hartwick, NY; Great-Grandchildren Dylan and Brinley Washburn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sister Nellie Bauer of Aurora, Colorado; Nephews: Tab Bailor of Bel Aire, Kansas, Jeff McNeely of Goodland, Kansas, Micheal Bauer of Aurora Colorado; Nieces: Sue Bailor Roth of Garden City, Kansas, Bev Sammons of Denver, Colorado, Sandy Ferguson of Granbury, Texas, Darla Duboy of Pueblo, Colorado, Dana Lane of Lakin, Kansas, Lisa Heise Tauer of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lindsay Bauer, of Aurora, Colorado, Shelly Scherer of Steamboat, Springs, Colorado, Jordan Fagan of Aurora, Colorado; Jerry Gotovich, son-in-law, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Richard S. Fluke, December 20, 1990, of Lamar Colorado; her father: Cecil Eugene Thompson, December 6, 1991; her mother: Edith May Thompson, September 12, 2003; and brothers: Sherman Thompson 1963, and Cecil 'Tom' (Sunny) Thompson, October 19, 2015. The Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday August 17th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at the "All Souls Unitarian Church" 730 N. Tejon St. Colorado Springs, Co, 80903; officiated by Revered Nori Rost Memorial donation suggestions if desired would be gratefully appreciated: Flower donations: "All Souls Unitarian Church" 730 N. Tejon St. Colorado Springs, Co, 80903 -or- Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care: www.cahpc.org/donate By mail: Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820. Other Suggestions: 'Karen's Pick' with gratitude: Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation: Online: https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/ By mail: The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor New York, NY 10017 'Diane's Pick' with gratitude: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine https://www.pcrm.org To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019