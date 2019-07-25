|
Mass of Christian Burial for Lamar, CO resident, Joe Baca will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, CO. Father Gopep Sylvester Luke will be celebrant. A Rosary/Scripture service will be held prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. also at the church. Interment will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, CO. Visitation for Joe will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, CO. Joe Ernest Baca was born January 2, 1947 to Henry J. and Mary (Armijo) Baca in Pueblo, CO. Joe was well known as "Joe the rooter man" for Joe's Sewer Service, but was better known for his smile, talkative nature and ability to make people laugh. Even before he finished a joke, he would begin his contagious laughter. Joe shared his fun nature with his family and those in the community. He would also display his dedication by dressing up as Santa during the Christmas season and visit those less fortunate, including those in the nursing home. His legacy, laugh, and smile will live on in people's hearts of the community and through his family for many years to come. Joe passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2019 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, CO at the age of 72. Joe is survived by the love of his life, Julie of 52 years and their three children, Ernest (Tanya) Cienfuegos-Baca of Windsor, CO, Annette (Rance Shea) Trujillo of Greeley, CO, and Jeremie Baca of Lamar, CO; eight grandchildren, Victoria (Tori), Michael, Cora, Veronica (Loly), Francisco (Coco), Libby, Bridgette, and Rudolpho (Buba). He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Baca. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO. 81052. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on July 25, 2019