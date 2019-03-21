|
|
John Hutchins Alexander, M.D. passed away, peacefully with his daughters at his side, on March 9, 2019 after an extended illness. Dr. Alexander was born on July 2, 1931 in Lamar, Colorado to John Allen Alexander and Katheryn Hutchins Alexander, who preceded him in death. He was married to Dorothy Jo Robbins Alexander for 54 years and who preceded him in death in 2010.He is survived by his daughters, Katheryn Alexander Reeves and husband Joseph of Murfreesboro and Karin Alexander Bailey and husband Mark of Franklin, and two grandsons, Hutchins A. Bailey and Alexander D. Bailey. Dr. Alexander attended Lamar High School and later received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder. where he was a member of Acacia Fraternity. While at CU, he would meet and marry the love of his life Jo, whom he married on St. Patrick's Day in 1957. A 1958 graduate of the University of Colorado School, of Medicine, he would later complete his residency in Denver, Colorado and his internship at City Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. He completed a gynecologic oncology fellowship at MD Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute in Houston, TX under the tutelage of renowned cancer specialist Dr. Felix Rutledge. In 1971, after honorably serving twelve years in the United States Air Force and attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Dr. Alexander and his family moved to Murfreesboro. He would then join the staff of Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, where he practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology until his retirement in 1996. Dr. Alexander served on the MTMC Leadership and Executive team as both Vice Chief and Chief of Staff. Past professional memberships were held in the American Medical Association, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Southern Medical Association, Tennessee Medical Association, Rutherford County and Stones River Academy of Medicine, Felix Rutledge Society, and he was a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The family would like to thank the staff of AdamsPlace and the Tennessee State Veteran's Home. A memorial service will be held on 2:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro, TN with a celebration of life to follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will be held in Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beesley Humane Association, Murfreesboro Charity Circle, that supports Rutherford County charities, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019