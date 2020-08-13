John Verity Petersen was born on March 20th 1934 in Two Buttes Colorado to Andrew and Kristina Petersen, and passed away July 31st 2020 at the age of 86. Per John's request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. A memorial will be held at a later date. John was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Mary, by his three brothers - Elmer, Alfred, and Harry, by his three sisters - Pauline, Anna and Idona, by two sons - Robert and David and one grandson Loren. John is survived by his children - Jonny Petersen, Mike Petersen, Marilyn Leonard, Susan McDonald, Kimberly Piner, Scott Petersen and Kelley Mathews, as well as grandchildren - Ronald, Charles, Raeann, Mathew, Dustin, Brandy, Chelsey, Heather, Sara, Jessica, Sarah, Tanisha and Kayla, and by many great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lots of dear friends. John was a devoted husband and a wonderful father. He did not have strangers in his life because he made friends with them all. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
be made. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.