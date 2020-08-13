1/1
John Petersen
1934 - 2020
John Verity Petersen was born on March 20th 1934 in Two Buttes Colorado to Andrew and Kristina Petersen, and passed away July 31st 2020 at the age of 86. Per John's request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. A memorial will be held at a later date. John was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Mary, by his three brothers - Elmer, Alfred, and Harry, by his three sisters - Pauline, Anna and Idona, by two sons - Robert and David and one grandson Loren. John is survived by his children - Jonny Petersen, Mike Petersen, Marilyn Leonard, Susan McDonald, Kimberly Piner, Scott Petersen and Kelley Mathews, as well as grandchildren - Ronald, Charles, Raeann, Mathew, Dustin, Brandy, Chelsey, Heather, Sara, Jessica, Sarah, Tanisha and Kayla, and by many great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lots of dear friends. John was a devoted husband and a wonderful father. He did not have strangers in his life because he made friends with them all. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice be made. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

Published in The Lamar Ledger on Aug. 13, 2020.
August 9, 2020
John, my Dad gave me too many memories to list just one. I will forever be grateful for the values both my parents taught me. Love you Dad
Kelley Mathews
August 9, 2020
What a wonderful man, friend of my daddy’s, father of my friend and truck driver! He will be deeply missed! The blessing is he will be reunited with his beautiful Mary! Prayers and strength to his children and other family and dear friends who will miss but never forget the legend of John Peterson! God Bless you all ❤
Donna Gabbert
Friend
