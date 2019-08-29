|
John Richard Straily was born on May 3, 1951 in Lamar, Colorado and died August 14, 2019 in Napa, California. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and younger brother. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Monette Straily, daughters Lindsey Branch (Lawson) of Vancouver, Canada, and Cassidy Straily (Marcus Collar) of Napa. He was the proud grandfather of Keaton and Quinn Branch. His sister Martha Satterly resides in Burlington, Co. John had 6 nephews and 3 nieces. John spent his childhood in Lamar where he was an outstanding athlete. Receiving the Byron "Whizzer" White Academic Scholarship to the University of Colorado in Boulder, Co, he played football at CU until a serious injury ended his football career. Majoring in business, John became a CPA working in Colorado, and then for the last 35 years in Napa. John was happiest watching both college and pro football and spending time with his perfect grandchildren. No Services will be held. The family would like to thank the Queen of the Valley ICU nurses and doctors especially Dr. Schoeder and Cathy Dundas for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or any organization dedicated to defeating Donald Trump's re-election. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019