A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Jon A. Littler was held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating. Jon was born on March 7, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado to Floyd L. and Louise (Oberwortmann) Littler and grew up in Hartman, Colorado with his parents and his sister Ann. Jon enjoyed growing up in Hartman and would remember how Ann would always include him in everything. He graduated in 1965 from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas. After high school Jon attended the School for the Blind in Topeka, Kansas where he learned travel training, how to get around on his own and continued learning braille. He began learning braille before he lost his sight. In 1968, Jon worked at WHO and KLMR where he helped to bring country music on the radio. Jon's family were friends with the owner of KLMR and so Jon approached him about putting some country music on the radio. In order for this to happen Jon had to sell a certain number of sponsorships for the program to be run on Saturday nights. In good ole Jon fashion he got in gear and sold out the program and so it began, Country Music on KLMR. Jon married Linda Eldridge on January 26, 1970 and welcomed their son Jon in 1971. He was a loving husband, who never forgot an anniversary and a wonderful father. He was a Cub Scout leader, would take Bud and his friends fishing and was always helping to fix Bud and his friends motorcycles. Jon also taught Bud how to shoot but most importantly he taught his son diligence and determination. In 1971 Jon and Bob Randle partnered in a parts store, L & R Machine Shop. Jon worked on motors while Bob did the parts. In 1978 Jon's parents were killed a plane wreck and his grandfather Walt wanted him to come back to WHO to work with him, which he did. In 1989 Jon and his wife Linda, along with Jon's sister Ann and her husband Gary purchased WHO and Jon ran the business until his death. There wasn't anything that Jon couldn't and wouldn't do. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved playing cards. He had a deck of braille cards, so when he played and dealt the deck he knew what cards everyone else was getting. Some would say this was his way of cheating. Jon passed away on December 19, 2019 at his home in Lamar with his loving family by his side at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents; great-nephew, Brett Arden Files; maternal grandparents, Walt and Lila Oberwortmann and paternal grandparents, Fred and Audrey Littler. Jon is survived by his wife, Linda Littler of the family home in Lamar; son, Jon Littler of Lamar; grandson, Jaden L. Littler of Canyon, TX and his sister, Ann (Gary) Neill of Lamar. He is also survived by his nephew, Heath Neill and his nieces, Shelli Huddleston and Janelle Neill all of Lamar as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or National Federation for the Blind either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services were under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Jan. 16, 2020