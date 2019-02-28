|
A celebration of life memorial service for current Canon City, Colorado resident formerly of Lamar, Joseph "Joe" I. Corum will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Lamar with Pastor Harold Baldwin officiating. Inurnment will be held at 2:00PM, on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Valley View Cemetery in Ordway, Colorado. Per Joe's request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation. Joe was born on May 8, 1935 at Indianola, Nebraska to Gail T. and Anna (Edwards) Corum and passed away into Jesus' loving arms on February 10, 2019 at the Canon Lodge Care Center in Canon City, Colorado with his wife by his side at the age of 83. After spending a few years of his childhood in Colorado Springs, Joe moved to his grandparents' homestead north of Ordway, Colorado. He grew up in the vast open spaces, enjoying the ranch life. Hard work was balanced with special family times with his sister and cousins, 4-H activities, church, and square dancing. He moved from the ranch to the town of Ordway during his high school years where he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball, and sang in the choir at Ordway High School. It was here he met his sweetheart, Janet, to whom he was married for 63 years. Joe loved being a cowboy and tending to cattle as a ranch hand. As the family grew, he took his experience and became a Livestock Brand Inspector for the State of Colorado serving in the Lamar area district, from which he retired after 39 years of service. Following retirement, he and Janet moved to Canon City, where they enjoyed traveling to the mountains and to music festivals in their motor home; Joe also looked forward to his annual deer hunting trips to "Branes' Hunt Camp North" in Wisconsin, a trip he made most recently this past November. Throughout his career as a brand inspector, he never passed up the opportunity to share with others about "being a cowboy". In addition to school and library programs, he was a featured speaker at the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center for its National Day of the American Cowboy salute in 2010. He was a member of the Fremont Cattlemen's Association and the Fremont Civic Choir where he traded his cowboy shirt and jeans for a tuxedo for their biannual performances. Joe was most comfortable on his horse and had fond memories of his beloved "Pal". He loved spending time with people: playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having coffee with his buddies, sharing a piece of pie and a story with family and friends. Joe truly lived his life by the Golden Rule and the parting Bible verse he shared was: "Thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." 1 Corinthians 15:57. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gail Corum and Anna Miller; brother-in-law; James Pilkington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Carolyn Campbell and Kenneth and Mary Ellen Campbell; father-in-law, John Campbell and mother-in-law, Elsie Campbell. Joe is survived by his wife, Janet Corum of the family home in Canon City, CO; daughter, Julie (Jerry) Branes of Lamar, son, Jerry Corum of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Lucas Stalford of Seattle, WA; Laura (Chad) Heberly of Pueblo, CO; Christopher Branes of Lamar and Jessica (Scott) McTaggart of Northglenn, CO and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Gladys Pilkington of Colorado Springs, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canon Lodge Care Center in Canon City, Colorado and/or either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Feb. 28, 2019