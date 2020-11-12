1/1
June Schroeder
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
Private Graveside Services for June Schroeder will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. Per June's request there will be no public visitation. Frances June Schroeder, known to most as June, passed away on November 1, 2020 at Lamar Estates at the age of 100. She was born on May 12, 1920 near Lamar, Colorado to Arthur R. and Laura (Barnard) Butler. She was the second of four children in this family. She grew up north of Lamar attending Columbine School a year then Alta Vista School the remaining years of elementary school. June graduated from Lamar Union High School in May of 1937. June worked as a clerk in two department stores before her marriage to Albert G. Schroeder, Jr. on April 4, 1941. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Lamar, Colorado. The young Schroeders farmed near Las Animas, Colorado for five years before moving to Lamar, Colorado in the spring of 1946 where her husband was employed by National Alfalfa Milling Company. June was the mother of three children: Lynn, Karen, and Bruce. She was first of all a wife and homemaker. When her youngest child was a senior in high school, she accepted a job as office manager with the local Pepsi Cola warehouse and worked there for about 16 years. June was a member of Lamar First Baptist Church since childhood. Over the years she served in a variety of ways among which are Sunday school teacher, American Baptist youth sponsor, member and officer in American Baptist Women's groups, church clerk, deaconess, and financial secretary. June's community involvement included PTA, Cub Scout den mother, Meals on Wheels volunteer for more than 10 years, volunteer at Sandhaven Nursing Home for more than 20 years, and as treasurer of Community Concert Association for 17 years. June is survived by her children, Karen (Ron) Godin of Lunenburg, Massachusetts and Bruce Schroeder of Lamar, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Lois Schroeder of Lamar, Colorado; grandchildren, Laura Lewis-Tuffin of Jacksonville, Florida and David Lewis of Holden, Massachusetts; great granddaughter, Heidi Lewis; sister, Wilma Erickson of Centennial, Colorado; and sister-in-law, Jennie Crays of Coppell, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Laura Butler; husband, Albert Schroeder Jr.; son, Lynn Schroeder; brother, Richard Butler; sister, Winifred (Lionel) Fleury; parents-in-law, Albert G. and Savola (Cole) Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Jim Schroeder, Darol Crays, Robert (Maxine) Schroeder, and Howard Erickson; sister-in-law, Iola Woods; and several other relatives. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ministerial Alliance or Sparrow House Ministries in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
3 entries
November 9, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
L L
November 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return your loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 :13,14
November 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
