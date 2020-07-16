1/1
Linda Jean Guy
1942 - 2020
Linda Jean Guy, 78, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born April 20, 1942 in Logansport, IN. She grew up in Lamar, Colorado graduating from Lamar High School in 1960 and moved to Garden City, Kansas. Linda was a stay at home mom, during which time she pursued her life-long passion of art. In the next chapter of Linda's life, she moved to Sedalia, Colorado and married Gary Guy in 1985. They made their forever home in Montrose, Colorado. Linda was a spiritual person and had a gift for helping others and the community. Through her involvement with the community she was commissioned to paint the Peace Pole that now stands at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. Linda was diagnosed with Dementia in 2013. She had a difficult journey because of this cruel disease and moved into Colorow Care Center in January of 2019. Linda was preceded in death by he rhusband Gary Guy, father, James O. Long, mother, Jean M. Frey, brother, Merle J. Long, cousin, Eddy Henry, niece, Tanya Long, and stepson, Rex Guy. She is survived by her sister, Wanda Christian of Westcliffe, CO, daughter, Teri L. Hensen of Castle Rock, CO, grandchildren, Tanner and Audrae Hensen, son, Jim Crook (Dawn), of Montrose, Co, stepchildren, Marty, Tracy and Heidi Guy, step daughter-in-law, Kari, nieces Shelley Jones and Angie Smith, 2 great nieces, several step grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. A celebration of life gathering will be held at Riverbottom Park in Montrose near the duck pond at 10am on Saturday, July 11th. Social distancing and a mask will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colorow Memory Unit, P.O. Box 710, Olathe, CO 81425 or the Spiritual Awareness Center, P.O. Box 804, Montrose, CO 81402. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.

Published in The Lamar Ledger on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Riverbottom Park
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

