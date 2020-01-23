Home

1941 - 2020
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Lorrie Allen, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Wiley United Methodist Church in Wiley, Colorado with Pastor Travis Walker officiating. Per Lorrie's request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. Lorrie was born on December 30, 1941 in Denver, Colorado to John James Stevenson and Shirley Seroy-Stevenson and departed this life on Monday January 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs at the age of 78. Lorrie was preceded in death by her father; husband - Bruce Allen; grandson - Damon Thompson; and by three siblings - John, Fred, and Doris Stevenson. Lorrie is survived by four daughters - Debbie (Jeff) Wells of Wiley; Cheryl (James) Miller-Alire of Lamar; Kim (Brian) Gonzales and Susanne Allen all of Pueblo; by 19 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; by her mother - Shirley Stevenson of Lamar; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services for Lorrie Allen are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020
