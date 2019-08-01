|
Graveside services for Louise DuVall were held May 28th at 11 a.m.at Hillside Cemetery in Granada. Reverend Kathy Leathers officiating. Louise was born on Oct. 2 1924 in Portales, NM. Her family moved to Colorado when she as 6 years old. They farmed south of Holly. She married Curtis Colman (sp?) DuVall on June 17, 1947. They settled south of Granada, where they spent their times farming/ranching. Louise loved the smell of freshly turned soil. Her days were spent driving tractors. Louise had many hobbies. She was an accomplished seamstress. She could knit, crochet and embroidered hem dreads of tea towels. Quilting was something she loved! All of her children, grandchildren, and most of her great-grandchildren received knitted, personalized Christmas stockings, that we proudly hang each Christmas. Louise was a member of Eastern Star and of the United Methodist Church in Granada for many years. Louise passed away on May 22, 2019 at her home, with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ollie (Hightower) Rice; her husband, Curtis; two brothers, Earl and Melvin Rice. She is survived by her children, John (Myrna) DuVall and Eddie DuVall of Granada, Susie (Michael) Scott of Westcliffe, CO; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Sybol) Rice and J.D. Rice of Holly and Joyce Sturdy of Oklahoma City, OK. Memorial contributions in Louise's memory may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, TX.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Aug. 1, 2019