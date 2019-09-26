|
Lovella (Evans) Ellis, passed away on September 18th, in Scottsbluff, NE. Her funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24th with a 9:00 a.m. viewing at Maltbie Funeral Services in Springfield, CO followed by a 10:00 a.m. graveside service at the Springfield Cemetery. Lovella was born July 11, 1941, in Pritchett, CO to George and Alma Maxine Thompson Evans. She received her education in Pritchett, graduating from high school in 1959. She graduated from Otero Junior College in May 1961. In 1962, she married Verle Ellis of Walsh, CO. They primarily lived in Lusk, WY, where she worked as an administrative assistant while Verle farmed. Following her marriage, she moved to Lamar, CO where she lived several years before moving to Scottsbluff, NE to be near her family. She was a member of Christian Church of Lamar, CO, Order of Eastern Star, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, doing genealogy research, and working jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include three children: Daryl Ellis, Kevin Ellis, and Lisa Lussetto. Six grandchildren: Ashleigh Ellis, Kari Ellis, Mitchell Ellis, Kyle Lussetto, Kaleb Lussetto, and Kolby Lussetto. Brother: Randy Evans (Patti) and one niece and one nephew. Uncle: Loran "Pistol" Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Maxine Evans, and brother Gary Evans. For those who wish to express their sympathy, donations are suggested to go to Monument Rehab and Care Center-ALS, 111 W. 36th St., Scottsbluff, NB 69361. Make payable to "Monument Rehab & Care Center-ALS, MEMO LINE: Lovella Ellis Memorial. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences to the family, visit www.maltbiefuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019