Lula Fay Cole lost her valiant battle with cancer and passed away on July 23, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. Lula was born on the family farm northeast of Springfield on April 12, 1934 to Francis Milo and Edwinnie Ethel (Wallace) Smith. She attended school in Vilas for 4 years and then went to Springfield and graduated in 1952. Lula was a Cosmetology instructor at Lamar Community College for over 25 years. She was a 50-year member of Rebekahs, a member of home demonstration club and Daughters of the Revolutionary War. She was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader and was actively involved in 4-H for many years. She was very involved with the VICA club at LCC for 14 years. Lula was also the driving force behind the LCC annual flea market that helped raise money for scholarships. She married Allen Cole on June 20, 1953. They had two children Terry Lynn in 1954 and Kenneth (Butch) in 1956. Lula has 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Terry Renison lives in Cheyenne Wy with her children Jeff and Amber Phillips and granddaughter Alana Phillips. Kenneth lives in Lamar with his wife Terri (Navarrette) and son Kenneth Jr (Kenny). Kenny has 3 sons Brandon Rorex and Ethan and Riley Cole. Kenneth also has a daughter Lisa who lives in Kansas. Lula was preceded in death by her parents. Brothers Milo (Corkey), Chester, Lester, and Wallace Smith. Her sisters Arvilla Reigel, Donna Ham, Annabel Corley and several nieces and nephews. Lula was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Lula touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Services were held July 27, 2019.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019