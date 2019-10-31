|
|
Lynn E. Warren, 75 of Huntsville AL, passed away on 15 October, 2019. in Casper WY surrounded by his loving family. Future Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Lynn was born to Loren and Naomi Warren in Elyria, OH on July 5, 1944. He was a graduate of Lamar High school. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation, where he served with Honor for 30+ years; Lynn served in most major conflicts until his retirement. Among other distinguishing medals he was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver Star, Legion Of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross and many other medals and awards. He was a loving father, brother, grand-father and uncle. He was dedicated to serving his country and caring for his fellow Americans. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents Loren and Naomi, 2 brothers Frank Bowen and Bill Warren. Lynn is survived by a Brother David (Nancy) Warren, Sister Lynette (Bob) Morlan-Hicks, 5 children, Ron Warren (Heather), Sandy Mulheron (Joe), Natasha Warren, Timothy Sean Warren (Tracy) and Jana Warren. Fifteen Grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial for Lynn at the First Southern Baptist Church in Lamar Colorado on Friday 9 November at noon. Lunch will be provided the The First Baptist Church for the Family and Friends of Lynn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Saint Jude or The .
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Oct. 31, 2019