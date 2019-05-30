|
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Margaret D. Plots, affectionately known to her family and friends as Marnie, will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Four Square Life Center Church with Pastor Manuel Tamaz officiating. Per Marnie's request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation. Marnie was born on November 30, 1933 at Powell River, British Columbia to Arthur and Bea (Whitelaw) Woodward and passed away on May 17, 2019 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Plots; her parents and one brother, Kenny Dunlap. Marnie is survived by her children, Karen J. (T.J.) Sanders of Lamar; Ronald F. Plots of Sacramento, CA and Kathy Sloan of Davis, CA; grandchildren, Dustin (Cassie) Coin, Hannah Coin, Scott Plots, Erik Betzer, Jeanine Betzer, Michael Betzer, Ryan Betzer and Alisha Torrez. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Veda Coin, Trevor Torrez, Jaeger Browne and Dylan Betzer and her siblings, Barbara (Ken) Dunlap of Powell River, British Columbia as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on May 30, 2019