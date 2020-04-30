Home

Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
live-streaming on Valley Memorial and Horber Funeral Chapel Facebook Page
1940 - 2020
Private graveside services will be held for Holly, Colorado resident, Marlene Grogan. Per Marlene's request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Marlene Joyce (Gentry) Grogan was born on November 28, 1940 in Toledo, Oregon to Ernest and Nora (Jarvis) Gentry. She passed away on April 18, 2020 in Holly, Colorado at the age of 79. Marlene was united in marriage to Leonard Dwayne Grogan in Vancouver, Washington in 1960. The couple moved to Holly, Colorado in 1961. This union was blessed with two children, Stacy and Bryan. For more than 50 years Marlene and Dwayne owned and operated the family Ice House which later became a grocery/convenience store that was then converted into a liquor store. Marlene was active in the Holly United Methodist Church, always eager to volunteer with the many activities that the church held. She also enjoyed her morning coffee with friends, water aerobics at the local pool and hosting bridge club. She was a proud mother and grandmother and always looked forward to visiting her family. Marlene is survived by her son, Bryan (Stacey) Grogan of Parker, Colorado; grandchildren; Max, Jaxon, and Alexa Grogan; other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ernest and Nora Gentry; husband, Dwayne Grogan; daughter, Stacy Grogan; and sister, Bonnie Rex. Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or charity of donor's choice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 30, 2020
