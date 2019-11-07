|
On October 31st, 1956, Edith Mae and Paul Anthony Masar gave birth to Martin Jerome Masar in David City, NE. Martin was baptized in the Catholic Church and grew in his faith as an active part of the youth ministry. He spent much of his childhood in Craig, CO where his father taught him to love the outdoors, learning to fish and hunt. These past times remain a large part of the Masar family today. Martin met his wife, Vicky, while in college in Omaha, Nebraska. They were married in Lexington, Nebraska in August of 1980. They have four children that were all raised in La Junta, Colorado. Martin graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska and received his Masters of Social Work from the University of New Mexico-Highlands. He started his career at St. Joseph's Hospital of Mental Health in Omaha. After graduating Creighton, Martin moved his family to La Junta, Colorado to work at Southeast Mental Health. Four years later Martin began work at the Colorado Boys Ranch where he worked for 30 years counseling youth and their families. It was at the Colorado Boys Ranch that Martin developed many friendships and expanded his philosophy regarding child therapy across the world. This included helping to establish a residential treatment center for youth in Belgrade, Serbia. In 2012 after the Colorado Boys Ranch closed, Martin opened Ryon Medical, an integrated medical and mental health facility. As Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ryon Medical, he was designated as a diplomate of the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress and in Clinical Social Work. The family that was created through Ryon Medical will continue to serve the greater southeastern Colorado, following the philosophy he and his colleagues developed. In 2014, Martin and his wife, Vicky, opened Colorado Plains Home Health LLC., with High Plains Medical Center. Martin's philosophy with children and families through social work and counseling have influenced professionals nationwide. On October 30th, 2019, Martin Masar lost his battle with cancer at Penrose St. Francis Main in Colorado Springs with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Masar, brother Brian Masar, two nephews Brian Estep and Chadd Hambidge, and niece Michelle Torrez. He is survived by his mother Edith Masar of Canon City; brothers Paul Masar of Black Forest, Tom Masar of Florence, and Mark Masar of Florence; sisters Mary Estep of Anderson, Missouri, Cathy Barban of Castle Rock, and Theresa Masar of Colorado Springs. His surviving immediate family include his favorite wife Vicky and eldest son Martin Ryon; daughter Emily Price and her family consisting of husband Jacob, and daughters Jaela and Ava of Montrose; son Travis and partner Kent of Denver; and youngest son Jared and his family consisting of wife Raquel Barata and son Julian of Del Rey Oaks, California. Martin is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Martin lived his life with compassion, integrity, and joy. His days were spent looking for the small things that make life truly worth living. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Please join us to celebrate Martin's life on Thursday, November 7th at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick's Parish. The rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the funeral mass at 2:00 p.m. We will then have a celebration of his life at the Koshare Indian Museum in the Kiva from 5:30-8:00 p.m., all who knew him are welcome to join his family in this joyous occasion. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019