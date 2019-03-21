Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Cecelias Catholic Church
1912 W Grand Ave
Haysville, KS 67060
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Haysville-Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin L. Haysville-Ramirez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin L. Haysville-Ramirez Obituary
Martin L. Ramirez, age 64, of Haysville, KS, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. A rosary and funeral mass was held on Saturday, March 16 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville, KS. Preceded by wife, Hortensia "Orti" (Robles) Ramirez; parents, Jesse and Lena (Jimenez) Ramirez; siblings, Fredrick, Jessica, and Edward Ramirez. Survivors: children, Anthony Ramirez of Augusta, KS, Maria (Derek) Dyck, Andrea Ramirez all of Haysville, KS, Olivia (Ryan) Olsen of Wichita, KS; fiancee, Sheree AraSmith of Haysville, KS; siblings, Daniel Ramirez of Rock Ford, CO, Andrew Ramirez of Denver, CO, Marylin Marston, Judy Andrade, Barbara Ramirez all of Lamar, CO; 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial: Envision, 610 N. Main St., Wichita, KS 67203. Condolences may be left for the family at www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.