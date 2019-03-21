|
Martin L. Ramirez, age 64, of Haysville, KS, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. A rosary and funeral mass was held on Saturday, March 16 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville, KS. Preceded by wife, Hortensia "Orti" (Robles) Ramirez; parents, Jesse and Lena (Jimenez) Ramirez; siblings, Fredrick, Jessica, and Edward Ramirez. Survivors: children, Anthony Ramirez of Augusta, KS, Maria (Derek) Dyck, Andrea Ramirez all of Haysville, KS, Olivia (Ryan) Olsen of Wichita, KS; fiancee, Sheree AraSmith of Haysville, KS; siblings, Daniel Ramirez of Rock Ford, CO, Andrew Ramirez of Denver, CO, Marylin Marston, Judy Andrade, Barbara Ramirez all of Lamar, CO; 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial: Envision, 610 N. Main St., Wichita, KS 67203. Condolences may be left for the family at www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019