A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Mary Elizabeth McMillin will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Lamar Area Hospice Building with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. A come and go celebration will follow services until 3:00PM. Mary was born on February 26, 1927 at New Orleans, Louisiana to Scott Stanley and Mary Elizabeth (Adams) Tidswell and passed away on October 10, 2019 at her home in Lamar at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim McMillin; her parents and her son, Robert Ray. Mary is survived by her daughter, Sheila Duranso of Denver, CO; Jim's children, Craig (Trude) McMillin of Salem, OR and Cori Waisanen of South Dakota; grandchildren Courtney (Andy) Tyssen, Matthew McMillin and Alisha (Jaime) Marx and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Peyton, Hudson and Selah Tyssen and Tessa Marx. She is also survived by her brother, Scott Tidswell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020