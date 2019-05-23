Home

Peacock Funeral Home
209 South Fourth Street
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-2234
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Lamar, CO
Melba J. Castle Obituary
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Melba J. Castle, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. Per Melba's request, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation. Melba Castle was born on April 1, 1933 in Springfield, CO to John Herndon and Nona Prickett-Herndon and departed this life on Thursday March 28, 2019 at the Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo, CO at the age of 85. Melba was preceded in death by her parents and by a son - Randy Castle Melba is survived by her husband - Andy Castle of the family home in Lamar; by two children - Lori (David) Becquet of Castle Rock, CO and Paul Castle of Pueblo, CO; by 5 Grandchildren; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends. Services for Melba J. Castle are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on May 23, 2019
