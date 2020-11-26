Nona Mella Bentley Penrod was born on September 15, 1941 and was 79 years old at the time of her passing. She was born in Greasy Creek, Kentucky to Willie D. and Martha Caroline Damron Bentley. Nona was the 7th of 11 children born to that union. She lived in Kentucky until she was 17 years old. After losing her dad in 1957 the family moved to Lamar, Colorado. While in Kentucky she attended Virgie High School in Pike County and then started her senior year in Lamar, CO. Nona worked at A & W in Lamar where she met her 1st husband Mike Deason. They Married October 10th of 1960 and made their home in Hasty, Colorado. To this union 4 children were born, Tammy Jan, Pamela Caroline, Kenneth Paul and Steven Michael. Nona owned the M & N Cafe in Hasty, Co where she is remembered for what a great cook she was. She was famous for her Cornbread and Beans, beef Stew and homemade pies. She married her second husband, George Penrod on October 1, 1973 and they moved to Rocky Ford, CO where she raised her family and lived out the rest of her life. She was happy to be the step - mother to 5 more children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie D and Martha C Bentley, her sisters, Alma J. Nunnery, Liz Hays and Loretta Idler, her brothers, Jimmy C. Robert, Bennett, and Mac Arthur Bentley, by 2 sisters - in - law, Willa Bentley and Janice Bentley and by 2 brothers - in - law, Raymond Nunnery and Bill Hays. Nona is survived by her husband, George Penrod of the family home, by her children, Tammy Deason of Rocky Ford, Pam (Jimmy) Foxhoven of Cheraw, CO, Paul (Stephanie) Deason of Columbia Missouri and Steven (Brenda) Deason of Lamar, CO., George (Marie) Penrod of Wyoming, Mike (Jonnie Kay) Penrod of Thornton, CO, Rob (Jayne) Penrod of Arizona, John (Gloria)Penrod of Pueblo, CO and Bill (Lisa) Penrod of Denver, CO.. She is also survived by her sisters, Norma (Arnold) Sneller and June (Aubrey) Martin of Lamar, CO and her brother, Ken Bentley of Lamar, CO. by 3 sisters - in-law, Hattie Bentley of Michigan, June Bentley of Lamar, CO and Inge Bentley of Longmont Co and 1 brother - in -law Tom Idler of Liberal, Kansas. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren nieces and nephews as well as her best friend Edna Wertz of Hasty, Co. The family wishes to have a celebration of life in the spring of 2021 at John Martin Reservoir and her inurnment at Hasty, Colorado Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.

