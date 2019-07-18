|
Memorial services for Holly, Colorado resident, Joanne Brown was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kurtis Klinghammer officiating. Per Joanne's request, cremation has taken place. Peggy Joanne Brown, known affectionately to most as Joanne, was born March 25, 1940 in Monahans, Texas to Buck and Anna (Ellison) Horn. Joanne passed away June 30, 2019 at Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 79. Joanne is survived by her sister, Benne Sue (Otis) Cline of Holly, CO; daughters, Danna (Jim) Krieg of Holly, CO, Garilea (Chuck) Binegar of New Castle, CO; son, Todd (Carol) Brown of New Mexico; sister-in-law, Jeannie Buchanon of Granada, CO; close personal friend, George Sanchez of Holly, CO; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Anna Horn; brothers, Gary Jones and Randy Horn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Joanne's name, to P.O. Box 950 Lamar, CO. 81052. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on July 18, 2019