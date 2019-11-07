|
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Wiley, Colorado area resident will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Wiley Community Church with Pastor Mike Schneider officiating and Reverend Ron Skorick of the La Junta First Christian Church co-officiating. A private family inurnment service at the Wiley Cemetery will be at 10:00AM preceding the church celebration of life service. Following the church service a catered lunch will be served at noon at the Wiley Old Rock School House with an invitation to all family and friends. Per Paul's request cremation has taken place, but there will be a public visitation with the family for those that would like to pay their respects. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar. Paul was born on June 1, 1935 at the family farm in Wiley, Colorado to William Carl "W.C./Billy" and Mildred Mae (Ellenberger) Reyher and passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Nursing Home in La Junta, CO at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, James Reyher and Robert Carl "Bob" Reyher. Paul is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hilda Reyher of La Junta, CO; two children, Dave (Diane) Reyher of Buena Vista, CO and Carole (Rocky) McVicker of La Junta, CO; four grandchildren, Tennille (Emmett) Nelson of Laramie, WY, Nolan (Jenny) Reyher of Xiamen, China, Amber (Nick) Pisano of Colorado Springs, CO and Ty (Brandy) McVicker of Fort Sill, OK and eight great- grandchildren, Evie, Leif, Finn, Melody, Aiden, Emma, Odin and Orion.. Paul is also survived by his siblings, Don Reyher of Wiley, CO and Doris McVicker of Sterling, CO, sisters-in-law, Berna Reyher of Rocky Ford, CO and Dorie Parsons of Ft. Myers, FL and brother-in-law, Curt Dennis of Pierce, CO as well as numerous other family and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wiley Community Church, La Junta First Christian Church and/or the Casa Del Sol Landscaping Memorial Fund either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019