A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Paula V. Estes, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar with Reverend Mariusz Wirkowski as celebrant. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM on Wednesday November 6, 2019 also at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church led by Deacon Allan Medina. Visitation for Paula will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at the Peacock Funeral Home and prior to the rosary at the church on Wednesday. Paula was born on January 27, 1939 in Selma, TX to Dionicio Vargas and Paubla Carrizales-Vargas and departed this life on Thursday October 31, 2019 at her home in Lamar at the age of 80. Paula was preceded in death by her parents; by one son - Richard Vargas; by three siblings - Domingo Vargas; Isabel Vargas; and Filomeno Vargas; and by one a brother-in-law - Joe Baca. Paula is survived by one daughter - Marian Martinez of Lamar; four grandchildren - Sheena, Sade, Shanell, and Raymond; by two great grandchildren - Sepheroth and Ivan; by seven siblings - Julie Baca of Lamar; Augustine (Gloria) Vargas of Longmont, CO; Martha Medina of Granada; Trinidad (Fred) Patterson of Hutchinson, KS; John (Sylvia) Vargas of Granada; Dino (Dorothy) Vargas of McClave; and Jesse (Diana) Vargas of Las Animas; as well as numerous other relatives and a host of friends. Those desiring may make memorial contribution to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Visitation and funeral services for Paula V. Estes are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Nov. 14, 2019