Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home
401 Raton Ave
La Junta, CO 81050
(719) 384-8777
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Butcher Shop
Wiley, CO
Randy Shane "Stretch" Spitzer


1960 - 2019
Randy Shane "Stretch" Spitzer, 59 of Rocky Ford passed away on October 22, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born on February 8, 1960 in Lamar to Harry Spitzer & Margaret Thompson. Growing up in an Airforce family he lived in New Mexico, Hawaii, Oklahoma and Colorado Springs. In 1976 the family moved to Wiley and that is where Stretch graduated. In April of 1985 while working in Cheyenne Wells he met an Oklahoma girl named Clara Ann, it was love at first sight and they ran off and got married in Miami, OK in August of 1985. They moved to Wiley where they raised their boys, Jason, Jacob and James. He was a man of many talents and skills who enjoyed hunting and fishing. It brought him great joy to pass his knowledge on to his sons. After many years of farming and mill righting he went back to college where he earned his Wildlife Biology Degree. He was hired as a property tech with the Colorado Division of Wildlife where he was finally able to combine his love of wildlife with his passion for farming. Stretch took pride in his work. To most people Randy was known as "Stretch". Stretch always enjoyed a good joke. One of his favorites was when someone would ask him "How's the weather up there?" And he would pick them up and say "I don't know. You tell me." He was a faithful husband and wise father and will be dearly missed by his wife, Clara of the family home; sons, Jason (Taylor) Spitzer, Jacob Spitzer and Jimmy (Britta) Spitzer; father, Harry & Flossie Spitzer; mother, Margaret Thompson; brother, step-brothers, and step-sisters, nieces and nephews also many relatives. Stretch's last wish was for his friends and family to have a big celebration and enjoy each other's company. To honor his wish, the family will host a potluck dinner on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Butcher Shop in Wiley, CO. The family will provide the main dish and ask that everyone please bring a side dish and plenty of stories and memories of Stretch. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Nov. 14, 2019
