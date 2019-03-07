Home

Raymond Page


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Page Obituary
Raymond L Page, age 85, passed away Friday morning, Feb 22, 2019 at his home in Tooele. He was born May 5, 1933 in Matheson, Colorado to Catherine Fancher and Rolland Page. Married Mary E Watkins. Retired in 1993 from the Telephone Company. Loved to golf when he could. Was a great pool player and had a great talent for making plastic canvas articles. In later years he enjoyed watching old western movies. Survived by his wife Mary of Tooele. 3 Sons Tim, Tobin and Micah. 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. 8 step children. Preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Private family services have been held in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home & Cremation Center. 435-884-3031 Memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019
