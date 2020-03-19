|
Funeral services for Robert Deane Orndorff, 86, of Chickasha, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel. Robert Deane Orndorff was born March 26, 1933 in Minden, Nebraska, the son of William Harrison Orndorff and Mary Josephine (Huber) Orndorff. He passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home in Chickasha surrounded by his family. Robert grew up in Nehawka, Nebraska working on the farm with his dad. He also graduated from high school in Nehawka. On December 17, 1954 he married Lila Audrey Nidey in Sandy Soil Church of Christ in Baca County, Colorado and they had over 65 years together. They lived in Nebraska City, Nebraska from 1954 to 1958 then they moved to Lamar, Colorado until 2011, where he worked for DeLoach's/Culligan Water Conditioning for over 41 years as a water conditioning technician. In 2011, they came to Chickasha to be closer to family. Robert was a member of the 9th and Colorado Church of Christ and he loved reading and studying his Bible. He was an avid bird watcher and he enjoyed coin collecting. He loved to spend time with his family and be with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both his parents; brother Carl Joseph Orndorff; nephew Doug Orndorff; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Audrey Nidey. Survivors include his wife Lila of the home; daughters and sons-in-laws LaDeane and Kevin Howell of Chickasha and Peggy and Randall Smith of Stillwater; sons and daughters-in-law Richard and Rhonda Orndorff of Elizabeth, Colorado and Glenn and Nita Orndorff of Chickasha; grandchildren Elizabeth and Travis Fitch, Robert and Amy Howell, Queena Smith, Donald Smith, Audrey and Josh McDonald, Mario and Merri Ann Smith and Kelsie and Christopher Walter; thirteen great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. Interment in Fairlawn Cemetery will be under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ferguson-funeralhome.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Mar. 19, 2020