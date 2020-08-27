Robert R. Bentley of Merkel, TX, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. Robert was born in Las Animas, CO, on June 27, 1941 to Earl E. and Josephine U. (Blackford) Bentley. He grew up on the family homestead near Deora, CO, and eventually moved to Las Animas and graduated from Las Animas High School in 1959. Robert married Linda Smith in Pampa, TX, in August, 1971. They resided in Pampa for several years and returned to the McClave area in 1975. The family then moved to the Merkel area in August 1982, where he was the owner and operator of Robert Bentley Livestock Hauling, dedicating over 60 years of his life to driving truck. Robert remained at the family home until his passing. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, parents Earl and Josephine, brothers Bruce, Martin, and Rick, along with his great-grandson Ryan James Kuebler. Those remaining to cherish his memories are his daughter Melinda Bentley of Port Richey, FL, daughter Lisa (Danny) White of Forgan, OK, and daughter Dayna (Dirk) Davis of Branson, CO; grandchildren Cassy (Jason), Michael (Nicole), Lane (Alayna), Sheena, Tristin, Kelton, and Kolten; and great-grandchildren Acacia, Alissa, Arayna, Kenyon, Talon, Brielle, and Nolan. Robert also leaves behind his brothers Ed (Terri) Bentley, of Halton City, TX, Norman (Cindy) Bentley of Rochelle, TX, John (Esta) Bentley of Lebanon, TN, his sister-in-law Lora (Rick) Bentley of Garden City, KS, and his sister, Marcella (Ray) McElroy, of Johnson, KS, as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and wonderful friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Starbucks Funeral Chapel in Merkel, TX. A graveside service will follow at McClave Cemetery in McClave, CO, at a later date.

