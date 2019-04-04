|
Funeral Services for Holly, Colorado resident, Roberta Willhite will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Steve Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Roberta Marie (Atkinson) Willhite was born on September 27, 1934 to Clarence and Erma McLaughlin Atkinson at Granada, Colorado and passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Roberta affectionately known as Berta, was united in marriage to William "Bill" Willhite on June 7, 1952 in Clayton, New Mexico. This union was blessed with four children, William Kent, Dale Lee, Jan Marie, and Jerry Dean. The Willhites were always self-employed through farming and ranching endeavors, and Roberta played a sizeable role by assisting with whatever needed to be done. Berta possessed the gift of hospitality and everyone was welcome at her table at any time. Together, in 1965, Bill and Roberta trusted in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior at the Webb School where the American Sunday School Union conducted worship services. Having a heart for reaching the lost, Roberta conducted Bible studies with neighborhood children over the years. Roberta always had a willingness to serve in the church. She loved to play games and there was always a board game or cards at the ready. Berta was a prolific poet and prose writer. Some of her work was published nationally and she self-published a book of her selections a few years ago. She enjoyed music and taught herself how to play hymns on the piano. Her family was always of the highest importance to her. Her two sisters and she loved each other and were committed through good and bad times. They enjoyed laughing together and talked frequently by telephone. Their three families were always close-knit and had a lot of fun experiences together. Both her beloved sisters, Francie White and Anita Williams, precede Berta in death. Praying for her large extended family was a commitment she kept until the end, claiming the promises of Isaiah 54:13 as her own, "And all thy children shall be taught of the Lord; and great shall be the peace of thy children". She is survived by her husband Bill Willhite; children Kent (Marsha) Willhite, Dale (Donetta) Willhite, Jan (Jimmy) Holmes, and Jerry (Erlene) Willhite; brothers-in-law Louie White and Marvin Willhite; grandchildren Doni (Dana) Files, Cari (Earl) Brewer, Lindsay (Tom) Huthoefer, Justin (Kellyn) Willhite, Zoey (Russel) Griffin, Kara (Zach) Davis, Marissa Holmes, Kristen (Patrick) Turner, Josh (Jessica) Willhite, Raquel (Irwann) LeBouquin, Kendrie (Trevor) Gregory, Brycen Willhite, and Shawn Willhite. Her great-grandchildren number twenty-six; one great-great-granddaughter survives. Preceding her in death are her parents, Clarence Atkinson, and Jesse and Erma Craig; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Louise Willhite; her grandson, Jesse Holmes; brother-in-law Terry Williams, and sister-in-law Patricia Willhite. Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance, Holly Pride Committee, First Baptist Church, or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019