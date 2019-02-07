|
Ronald Gene Gass, 74, of Troy, Montana was received to Jesus, his Lord and Savior on January 21, 2019. Ron (Ronny) was born near Greeneville, Tennessee in an area affectionately known as Stomper. He was one of three sons born to Orgil and Evelyn (Sturgill) Gass on June 26, 1944. Ronny attended school in Cross Anchor and Baileyton, Tennessee. He graduated in 1961. Ron joined the Air Force for a brief stint after high school. While stationed in Tucson, AZ he met and married Patricia Kifer. After the birth of their daughter, Lisa, the couple returned to Tennessee and then, moved to Lamar, Colorado in 1965. In 1991, Ron and Pat moved to Fort Collins, Colorado where they remained until Pat's death in 2011. Ron joined his daughter Lisa (Bruce) Fuller in Troy in 2014 until his death. Ron was a master plumber by trade and a successful business owner for the better part of forty years. Everyone who met Ron was immediately struck by his kind and gentle spirit, his generosity in all things, his open acceptance of everyone regardless of their circumstances. Ron was always cheerful, liked to kid around and enjoyed the company of many friends. He enjoyed vacationing in warm climates and liked to play video keno in his declining years. He is greatly missed by all who knew him. Ron was a warm and caring father, husband, and friend. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Orgil Gass and his wife, Patricia Kifer Gass. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn (Carl) Sturgill Gass Bodey of Holly, Colorado; his brother Richard of Knoxville, Tennessee; his brother David (Diane) Gass of Lamar, Colorado; his daughter Lisa (Bruce) Fuller of Troy, Montana; niece Amanda (Grant) Wiser of Kirk, Colorado; nephew Jason (Erica) Gass of Lamar, Colorado; nephew Richie Gass of Knoxville, Tennessee; lifelong friends Jerry (Cordelia) Dunn of Baileyton, Tennessee; and numerous friends.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019