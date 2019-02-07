Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schnackenberg & Nelson Funeral Home
422 W 2Nd St
Libby, MT 59923
(406) 293-4134
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Gass


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Gass Obituary
Ronald Gene Gass, 74, of Troy, Montana was received to Jesus, his Lord and Savior on January 21, 2019. Ron (Ronny) was born near Greeneville, Tennessee in an area affectionately known as Stomper. He was one of three sons born to Orgil and Evelyn (Sturgill) Gass on June 26, 1944. Ronny attended school in Cross Anchor and Baileyton, Tennessee. He graduated in 1961. Ron joined the Air Force for a brief stint after high school. While stationed in Tucson, AZ he met and married Patricia Kifer. After the birth of their daughter, Lisa, the couple returned to Tennessee and then, moved to Lamar, Colorado in 1965. In 1991, Ron and Pat moved to Fort Collins, Colorado where they remained until Pat's death in 2011. Ron joined his daughter Lisa (Bruce) Fuller in Troy in 2014 until his death. Ron was a master plumber by trade and a successful business owner for the better part of forty years. Everyone who met Ron was immediately struck by his kind and gentle spirit, his generosity in all things, his open acceptance of everyone regardless of their circumstances. Ron was always cheerful, liked to kid around and enjoyed the company of many friends. He enjoyed vacationing in warm climates and liked to play video keno in his declining years. He is greatly missed by all who knew him. Ron was a warm and caring father, husband, and friend. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Orgil Gass and his wife, Patricia Kifer Gass. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn (Carl) Sturgill Gass Bodey of Holly, Colorado; his brother Richard of Knoxville, Tennessee; his brother David (Diane) Gass of Lamar, Colorado; his daughter Lisa (Bruce) Fuller of Troy, Montana; niece Amanda (Grant) Wiser of Kirk, Colorado; nephew Jason (Erica) Gass of Lamar, Colorado; nephew Richie Gass of Knoxville, Tennessee; lifelong friends Jerry (Cordelia) Dunn of Baileyton, Tennessee; and numerous friends. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.