Born on October 27, 1926, "Jodie" passed away peacefully at Memphis Tennessee Methodist Hospice early on the morning of July 30, 2020. Jodie grew up in Lamar, Colorado, 21 Paseo Place. She was the only child of Frank and Irene Dougherty, of Frank Dougherty Plumbing and Heating on South Main for 40 years. Several of her relatives are buried in Fairmont Cemetery south of Lamar. Jodie graduated from Lamar High School. She then went on and graduated from Colorado Women's College with an Associate Degree in Music. She married David L. Rucker, also a Lamar High School alum, and is survived by their three children: Patti Bradford (David) of Collierville, TN., Pam Koban (Mike) of Nashville, TN., and Dr. Thomas Frank Rucker of Germantown, TN, her caretaker for the last seven years. She had five grandchildren: David Bradford Jr. (Ashley), Jason Bradford )Diana), Katie Koban Braddy (William), Betsey Koban Michalopoulos (Dennis), and Michael Koban III (Dawn); and seven - soon to be nine - great grandchildren. At 80 she married Dr. Peter Freund (deceased) and is survived by a step daughter, Vickie Rehill of Chicago. Jodie moved to Memphis in 1957 and was a member of Whitehaven Presbyterian Church and later Second Presbyterian Church. She was very active in music circles throughout her life. She was a member of the Kennedy Book Club in Whitehaven, Etude Music Club, and a past president of the Beethoven Club. In her 70's and 80's she served as state president of the Tennessee Federation of Musicians. While Jodie played the piano, violin, and clarinet, she was most noted for her beautiful lyric soprano voice. Classically trained, she sang with the Memphis Symphony Chorus and served as a guest soloist in many Memphis churches. Upon her passing, her grandson texted, "Now heaven has an angel who can really sing!" Interment was at Memphis Memorial Park, September 5, 2020. Contact: Dr Tom Rucker 901-229-1307 and tomrucker@hotmail.com.

