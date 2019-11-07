|
A Mass of Christian burial for former Granada resident, Rudy "Popo" Ibarra, was held at 10:00 AM Tuesday October 22, 2019 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Reverend Gopep Sylvester Luke was the celebrant and burial followed in the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado. A rosary was recited at 9:30 AM Tuesday also at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church led by Deacon Allan Medina. Rudy was born on August 29, 1946 in Coahuila, Mexico to Lucas Ibarra and Calixta Ontiveros-Ibarra and departed this life on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 73. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings - Ignacia Ibarra, Teresa Ibarra, Cruz Ibarra, Hortencia Terrazas, Lydia Lopez, and Berta Alice Martinez. Rudy is survived by four children - Myra (Javier) Rangel of Friona, TX; Dorothy (Craig) Choat of Lamar; Rudy Ibarra, Jr. of Pueblo; and Samuel Ibarra of Denver; by eight grandchildren - Matthew (Desiree), Christian (Mercedes), Haley (Daniel), Ryan, Sheridan, Jordan, Derion (Arriana), and Jayce; by ten great-grandchildren; by four siblings - Raul (Alice Mae) Ibarra of Lamar; Beatrice (Dusty) Whitehead of Worland, WY; Jerry Ibarra of Granada; and Teresa (Terry) McGee of Bristol; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends to include his beloved dogs Champy and Shorty. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Animal Shelter either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Visitation and funeral services for Rudy "Popo" Ibarra were under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019