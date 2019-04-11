|
Salvador M. Hernandez, Jr., 77, of Thornton, Colorado, died on March 29, 2019 in Brighton. He was born on February 21, 1942 in Wiley, Colorado to Salvador and Juanita (Jara) Hernandez, Sr. Salvador married Marie E. Torres on May 25, 1963 in Lamar, Colorado. Salvador lived in Lamar, Colorado most of his life, retiring after 29 years from Bent County Road and Bridge Repair. Seven years ago he moved to the Thornton area to be closer to family. Salvador was always an active member of his community: he was a member of the Lamar Civil Air Patrol when he was a teenager; a 24 year board member of the Bent County Parks and Recreation District; an administrator for the Bent County Fire Board; a softball coach for 40 years; and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton. A lover of life he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing with his son, granddaughters and friends. He loved hunting and being a guide for other hunters. Salvador dedicated his life to the softball community and to his granddaughters. Salvador is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie E. Hernandez; son Tim (Carrie) Hernandez; daughter Tammy (Floyd) Biles; seven granddaughters; two great-grandsons and one on the way. Other survivors include his siblings, Virginia (Tony) Fernandez, Pete (Rose) Hernandez, Kookie (Mike) Del Hierro, Larry (Patty) Hernandez, Rosie (Angel) Gamboa, Gerry (Don) Jenkins and Gene (Sarah) Hernandez; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Juanita; sister, Jenny Stegman; and brother, Thomas Hernandez. Recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. both at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Brighton, Colorado. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Brighton, Colorado. Arrangements by Tabor Funeral Home of Brighton.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019