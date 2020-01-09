|
A memorial service for former Lamar resident currently of Greeley, Colorado will be held at a later date. Sharon was born on May 17, 1943 in Monte Vista, Colorado to Eugene and Helen Wilcox and passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Greeley Nursing Home in Greeley, Colorado. She is preceded in death by her second husband, George Smith, and her first husband, Dean McCabe, her parents and her brother Robert Wilcox. Sharon is survived by her children, Jerry (Tracy) McCabe of Poulsbo, WA; Russ (Michele) Smith of Ottawa, KS; Scott Smith of Wiley, CO; Paul (Marla) Smith of Lamar and Shawna (Mike) Ausmus of Pueblo West, CO; grandchildren, Justin McCabe, Caid and Kennedy Smith; Cailee, Casey (Ashley), Cole and Codey Smith; Kalen Smith; Chelsea (Matt) Grahn and Kali Ausmus and her step grandchildren, Fay and Ian MacDonnell and Ethan Fleming. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Zaryn and Zavely Grahn and Beau and Bryer Smith, her siblings, Lawrence (Gaile) Wilcox and Donald (Patti) Wilcox as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Jan. 9, 2020