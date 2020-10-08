1/1
Steven Todd Smith
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Todd Smith, 53, of Canton, MO passed away at Blessing Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020. The son of Donna C. Denish-Smith and Thomas R Smith, he was born on October 3, 1966 in Quincy IL. Steven, a retired Petty Officer First Class Navy veteran of 20 years, served four tours on various carriers, educating and aiding in the instruction of aviation structural mechanics. In his downtime, Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking care of his dogs, mechanic work, cooking delicious meals and celebrating life with his family and friends. He was united in marriage to Sachiko Seshimo of Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan. He leaves behind her and his two children; Chris and Megumi. He was preceded in death by his parents Donna and Tom, sister, Brenda Curnutte and his beloved lab Brandy. Survivors include his brother Mike and his wife, Teresa Smith of Mustang OK, his sister Samantha Trumble, her husband Mike and their kids Peighton, Paige and Colin, all of Wiley CO. His brother Anthony Curnutte and his daughter Cheyenne, both from Canton, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Lewistown Cemetery, Lewistown, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldsfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold's Funeral Home - Canton
1100 White St.
Canton, MO 63435
573-288-4488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold's Funeral Home - Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 6, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved