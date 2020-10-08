Steven Todd Smith, 53, of Canton, MO passed away at Blessing Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020. The son of Donna C. Denish-Smith and Thomas R Smith, he was born on October 3, 1966 in Quincy IL. Steven, a retired Petty Officer First Class Navy veteran of 20 years, served four tours on various carriers, educating and aiding in the instruction of aviation structural mechanics. In his downtime, Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking care of his dogs, mechanic work, cooking delicious meals and celebrating life with his family and friends. He was united in marriage to Sachiko Seshimo of Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan. He leaves behind her and his two children; Chris and Megumi. He was preceded in death by his parents Donna and Tom, sister, Brenda Curnutte and his beloved lab Brandy. Survivors include his brother Mike and his wife, Teresa Smith of Mustang OK, his sister Samantha Trumble, her husband Mike and their kids Peighton, Paige and Colin, all of Wiley CO. His brother Anthony Curnutte and his daughter Cheyenne, both from Canton, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Lewistown Cemetery, Lewistown, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldsfuneralhome.net

