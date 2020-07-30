Terry Allen Hall passed away June 3, 2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center in Lompoc, California after a twenty-seven day battle with coronavirus. Terry was born September 13, 1955, the third of three children at the Glockner Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His parents are Keith and Wanda Hall. He moved to Lamar, Colorado when he was three years old and lived there until 1978. In 1964, Terry's family moved to a farm north of Lamar and Terry enjoyed feeding livestock, participating in 4-H, and working on the farm, until his family moved to town in 1973. On May 19, 1973, he married Leda Ann Marie Tague. In 1973, he began laying brick with his and his brother, Bruce. In 1978, he moved to Nampa, Idaho. He then moved to Lompoc, California in 1984, where he lived the rest of his life. Terry graduated in 1973 from Lamar High School. He grew up playing sports as a boy and in high school. He played softball with a men's team for four summers. He enjoyed sports but especially baseball and softball. Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce, and his sister, Brenda. He is survived by his mother and father, Keith and Wanda Hall of Lamar. He is also survived by his three children: Mendi (Trevor) Choat of Lamar, Colorado; Mark (Chantel) Hall of Springfield, Colorado; and Melony Hatchett of Perkins, Oklahoma. Terry is survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren: Chelsea Hall-Chavira, Brooklyn Hall, Alexandra Choat, Kaitlyn Hatchett, Tatum Hall, Colin Hatchett, Porter Hall, Conley Hall, Sophia Melgosa, and Alec Morales. Terry also leaves behind his girlfriend of many years, Debbie Magallanes and her two sons. Terry and Bruce were very close and hunted and fished together until Bruce's death. After that, Terry would not go hunting or fishing, because he said it wasn't the same without Bruce. Terry was also very close to his sister, Brenda. He missed them both terribly and was looking forward to being reunited with them. Terry had a big laugh that was infectious. He loved his family. He was dearly loved and will be missed. Terry was cremated, per his wishes. The family plans to hold a private memorial service for Terry in the future.

