Funeral Services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Thurman Adkins will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. Visitation for Thurman will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Thurman Adkins passed away on July 19, 2019 at his home in Lamar, Colorado, at the age of 86, with his family by his side. He was born on December 10, 1932 in Jenkins, Kentucky to Cleve and Cora (Miller) Adkins. Thurman was the youngest of nine siblings. When he was just 8 months old his father died in the coal mines which left his mother raising the children by herself. At a young age, Thurman learned that everyone in the family had to do their part. He moved to Lamar in the late 1940's. He was united in marriage to Elsie Jones in June of 1951 and this union was blessed with two sons, Terry and Mark. Thurman had many talents, working as a mechanic at several service stations, was a school bus driver, ambulance driver, and Coca Cola truck driver, just to list a few. Thurman had a passion for music and often played in local bands and church groups. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church. Thurman is survived by his sons, Terry Adkins and Mark Adkins of Lamar, Colorado; grandchildren, Gabe Adkins, Amy (Sean) McTaggart, Haley Adkins, Kailley Slatten, Emily Adkins, Elijah Adkins, Brenden Campbell; great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jada, Dylan, Tyler, Tatym, Mason, Alethia, Alexander, Kyra, Travin, and Christian; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Cora Adkins; wife, Elsie Adkins; and eight siblings. Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or First Southern Baptist Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Aug. 1, 2019