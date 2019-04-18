Home

Peacock Funeral Home
209 South Fourth Street
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-2234
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church
Holly, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church
Holly, CO
View Map
Tillie Gomez Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Tillie Gomez announces her passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 92 years. Tillie was born March 4, 1927 in La Cienega, New Mexico. Tillie will be remembered for her extraordinary life by her children, Shirley (Mike) Ortiz, Sally (Jim) Tenorio, Peter Gomez, Marvin Gomez and her thirty five children she fostered. Tillie will also be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren Chris, Adrian, Anthony, Elizabeth, Luis, Sarah, Brian, Mia, Celeste, Sofia, and Fifteen Great grandchildren and one Great-Great granddaughter. Tillie was predeceased in death by her husband Pete, daughter Judy, grandson Stuart, parents Martin and Julianita, Gurule, all six siblings Enrique, Manuelita, Eusebio, Della, Delfinia and Juan. A Funeral Service in memory of Tillie will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 with a 10:30 a.m. rosary and an 11:00 mass, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 9371 Wigham St, Thornton, Co 80229 with be beloved Priest, Father Warli, officiating. Reception following. A funeral service in Holly, Colorado will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado with a 9:30 a.m. rosary and a 10:00AM Mass following. Inurnment will follow at the Sunnnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado. Reception to follow services. Local services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com. To honor Tillie's True memory she asked of you to give of yourself and please visit people in the Nursing Homes, who can be very lonely and in need of human contact. Tillie was always saddened that a Nursing Home can be a forgotten place to those who need us the most.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019
