Dodge City - Vern Russel Schweitzer, 89, died October 27, 2020 at his home in Dodge City surrounded by his family. He was born on May 11, 1931 at Dodge City, the son of Ezra and Virginia (McComas) Schweitzer. Vern was united in marriage to Blossom (Dossie) Gerrond on March 8, 1958 in Hugoton, she survives. Vern grew up south of Dodge City on the family farm. He attended high school in Dodge City, and was a great football player. After high school, Vern enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served four years. He was always proud of that, and truly enjoyed serving. Vern often shared many stories and antics from his time in the service. After returning from the service, Vern attended Dodge City Junior College for two years, from there he pursued his love of farming and raising a family. He farmed the family land south of Dodge City for many years before moving to Holly, Colorado in 1976, and continued a farming operation out there as well.He also worked for Mayrath and McKinley Winter for several years.Vern and Dossie moved back to Dodge City from Holly, Colorado in 2014.Vern was an avid Chiefs fan and loved to read, shoot pool, and take care of his pets in his spare time. He was an excellent welder, and was very talented in creating metal art. Vern had the ability to start a conversation with anyone, and he truly loved to visit with people. He was well known for his quick wit in any situation. Vern was selfless, and quick to lend a helping hand to all his neighbors, and anyone in need. Vern and Dos enjoyed bowling, attending the horse races, and just coming to town to mingle with their many friends. Vern is survived by his wife Blossom of the home; one son Park Schweitzer and wife Lori of Holly, Colorado; two daughters Linda Frisbie and husband Terry and Mendy Olivarez and husband Ron, all of Dodge City. He is also survived by five grandsons Derek, Darin and wife Christina, Kellen and wife Abby, Anthony and wife Sabrina, and Zachary, as well as his five great grandchildren Charlie, Kynlee, Everly, Boston and Carson. He truly enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, and dearly loved his great grandchildren when they came along. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Paul Schweitzer, two sisters Ladine Collins and Nancy Hutton. Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday November 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Mike Lewis presiding. Inurnment will follow at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Ft. Dodge. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Kansas Soldiers Home Activity Fund or Prairie Home Health in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

