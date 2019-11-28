|
Visitation for Violet Irene "Dutch" Stone, 94 of Marshall, will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Balaton. On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Violet Irene "Dutch" (Hoover) Stone, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully and entered her heavenly home at the age of 94. Dutch was born February 25, 1925 in Oak Mills, Kansas to Charles Edgar and Jenette (Hughbanks) Hoover. Dutch was married to Bobbie Dale Stone and they resided in Granada, Colorado until Bob's death. Dutch then moved near her daughter Tonya (Stone) Wendland in Balaton, where she lived for nine years. It was easy to become friends with Dutch, and she had many. She loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh as well. Dutch was storyteller who particularly liked to talk about her childhood. She grew up during the Great Depression and would say that, "A dollar bill was as big as a bed blanket." She looked up to her four older brothers and would help them get ready for dates on the weekends. Dutch always put other people first, which endeared her to family and friends. Dutch was a game player. It didn't matter if it was cards, marbles, crossword puzzles or "Words with Friends" on her iPad, she kept her mind sharp and could learn new games within minutes. She also loved to teach games, and especially enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Having a loud pack of little kids running around always put a smile on her face. Dutch had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She would say, "I would really be worried about this world, if I didn't know the Lord was on this throne." She attended Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Lamar, Colorado where she enjoyed worshipping God and singing hymns. She also loved to sing old-time gospel hymns. One of her favorites was "When the Roll is Called Up Yonder", which her father used to sing while sitting at the kitchen table. Dutch was a great example to others and her faith made everyone around her a better person. Dutch was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers Bill, Jack, George and Bruce Hoover; and two sisters Evelyn Eckman and Fern Ernest. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tonya and Roger Wendland; five grandchildren Brad (and Pam) Wendland, Taran (and Peter) Caspers, Shauna (and Rich) Rhinesmith, Brandt (and Teresa) Wendland, and Ryan Wendland (and Marcy Olson); 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Nov. 28, 2019