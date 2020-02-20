|
Virgil William Schymos born January 29, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to Paul and Anna Schymos. Virgil died at 86 of lung cancer on December 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Patricia Carolyn Schymos born April 6, 1936 in Colorado to John and Frances Hogan. Pat died at 83 on February 9, 2020 from congestive heart failure in Denver, Colorado. Virgil and Patricia were married for 66 years and are survived by two daughters, Helen (Scott) Rehfeld, Veronica Pillsbury (aka Betty Schymos), four grandchildren, John Schymos, Jennifer Weinrauch, Christopher and Keyon Pillsbury, seven great grandchildren, Symyra Ratzlaff, Torrean and Zyree Weinrauch, Amelia and Nathan Pillsbury, Kyle and William Schymos. Virgil and Patricia are also survived by many cousins in and out of the Lamar area. After leaving the Navy, they settled in Lamar. They owned Ace Hardware for a few years and Virgil was a locksmith. Pat did babysitting in the home. They relocated to Colorado Springs upon retire
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020