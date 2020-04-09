|
Memorial services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Wallie Dale Edleman, known to most as Dale, will be held at a later date. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Dale was born on June 17, 1947 in Canton, Ohio to Wallie Neil Summers and Audrey (Moody) Summers- Edleman. He went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2020 in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 72. Dale moved to Lamar, Colorado in 1978 and worked as an appliance repair man. In 1990 he started a new career in law enforcement to include the Sheriff's Posse and Animal Control until retiring in 2005. Dale was a man of many talents and hobbies. He became a professional photographer, master falconer, outdoors man, and artist. As an avid motorcycle rider, Dale found an extended family with the Booze Fighters Motorcycle Club. Dale is survived by his wife, Rose Edleman of the family home; children, William (Ange) Edleman, Melinda (Wesley) Smith, Michelle (Jack) Green; siblings, Diane (Alvin) Rogers, Larry (Debbie) Summers, Merry Jorgensen, Mike Summers, and Lori Ackman; grandchildren, Sarah Green, Rachael (Taylor) Clemmons, Hayley Green, Abigail Green, JackLynn Green, Alister Golden, Samantha Pizano, and Neal Smith; stepmother, Patricia Edleman; stepbrothers, Scott Norris and Matthew Rogers, stepsisters, Kathy Norris and Stacy (Mark) Rowell; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Jean (Moody) Edleman; and fathers, Wallie Neil Summers and William Arthur Edleman. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valley memorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 9, 2020