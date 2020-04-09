Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel
206 S 5TH STREET
Lamar, CO 81052-2710
(719) 336-9011
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallie Edleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallie Dale Edleman


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallie Dale Edleman Obituary
Memorial services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Wallie Dale Edleman, known to most as Dale, will be held at a later date. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Dale was born on June 17, 1947 in Canton, Ohio to Wallie Neil Summers and Audrey (Moody) Summers- Edleman. He went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2020 in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 72. Dale moved to Lamar, Colorado in 1978 and worked as an appliance repair man. In 1990 he started a new career in law enforcement to include the Sheriff's Posse and Animal Control until retiring in 2005. Dale was a man of many talents and hobbies. He became a professional photographer, master falconer, outdoors man, and artist. As an avid motorcycle rider, Dale found an extended family with the Booze Fighters Motorcycle Club. Dale is survived by his wife, Rose Edleman of the family home; children, William (Ange) Edleman, Melinda (Wesley) Smith, Michelle (Jack) Green; siblings, Diane (Alvin) Rogers, Larry (Debbie) Summers, Merry Jorgensen, Mike Summers, and Lori Ackman; grandchildren, Sarah Green, Rachael (Taylor) Clemmons, Hayley Green, Abigail Green, JackLynn Green, Alister Golden, Samantha Pizano, and Neal Smith; stepmother, Patricia Edleman; stepbrothers, Scott Norris and Matthew Rogers, stepsisters, Kathy Norris and Stacy (Mark) Rowell; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Jean (Moody) Edleman; and fathers, Wallie Neil Summers and William Arthur Edleman. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valley memorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -