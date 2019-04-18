|
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Wanda Lorene Jenkins will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel. Wanda was born on August 4, 1934 at Kerrick, Texas to Lisle "Lyle" and Velca (Huskey) McCune and passed away on April 10, 2019 at her home in Lamar at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Jenkins, her parents and one sister. Wanda is survived by her sons, Lyle Jenkins and Don (Gerry) Jenkins all of Lamar, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Alton McCune of Stroud, OK as well as numerous other family and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019