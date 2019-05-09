|
|
Waylon James Campbell, 23, of Lubbock, Texas passed away April 23, 2019 at his apartment in Lubbock due to complications with diabetes. A memorial service will be held in Lamar, Colorado on the 11th of May at 11:00 at Living Covenant Fellowship Church, 110 Lee Avenue. Waylon was born February 21, 1996 in La Junta, Colorado. He attended school in McClave, Colorado from preschool until he graduated as Valedictorian of his 2014 high school class. Waylon followed his dream to the University of Texas in Austin to study Aerospace Engineering. After two years, he decided to change majors and transferred to Texas Tech University to study Chemical Engineering. Waylon loved being with his family and traveling. His family travels took him following the Lewis and Clark Trail from St. Louis, Missouri to Astoria, Oregon, tracing the events of the Alamo throughout Texas, exploring numerous archaeological sites through New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado and climbing and hiking trails to numerous historical sites in the US, Mexico, and Ireland. Waylon was an avid sports fan and kept up with several college and pro teams. In his two years at Austin, he attended several Texas sporting events. One of Waylon's favorite event was the family's annual Thanksgiving trip to watch the Dallas Cowboys. In his 23 years, he only missed 4. Waylon also looked forward to family gatherings and brandings. Waylon was a music lover and throughout his college years, he was able to attend many concerts from George Strait to Jimmy Buffett. Other passions in his life were Lego projects, X-Box, movies, playing cards, and Batman. Waylon will be remembered by family and friends for his wonderful smile and his corky laugh, sense of humor, quoting Seinfeld and movie lines, and starting his stories of adventure with, "So there I was..." Waylon is survived by his parents Steven and Renee, sisters Jessica and Loren, brothers Cole and Cameron all of Portales, New Mexico. Grandparents Mei Campbell of Lubbock, Texas; Keith and Loxi Proctor of Rocky Ford, Colorado; and Dolores Torres of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert G. Campbell and his uncle Robert E. Campbell. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Lamar Ledger on May 9, 2019