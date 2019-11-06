Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Jerome "Jerry" Miller. View Sign Service Information Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel 1050 North Dodge Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85716 (520)-326-4343 Memorial service 11:00 AM Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel 1050 North Dodge Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85716 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alvin Jerome "Jerry" Miller 82 of Los Alamos, NM passed on September 20th, 2019 from Kidney failure due to complications from Intestinal Surgery. He was born to the late Alvin and Margaret Miller on April 3rd, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from Highlands High School in Ft. Thomas, KY and received a Bachelor of Science Degree at Hanover College. He later received a Master's Degree in Nuclear Physics at the University of California Berkley.

He met the love of his life Ann Scheer while in Berkley. They married in July of 1973 before moving to Los Alamos, NM with three of their five children. Jerry worked in the Health Physics department at Los Alamos National Laboratory prior to retiring in 1997. Jerry loved to travel with his wife Ann The couple purchased a vacation home in Vallecito Lake Colorado late 80's.

Jerry was an animal lover and he enjoyed boating on Vallecito Lake. He was an trustee at the United Church in Los Alamos, NM. Jerry made friends easily and had many friends in Los Alamos and Vallecito. He frequently traveled to Tucson, AZ to visit his children and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and wife Ann Miller. Jerry is survived by 5 children; Scott Miller of Tucson, AZ; Terre' Miller of Tucson, AZ and three stepchildren; Katherine Bowden of Catalina, AZ; Theodore Scheer of Los Angeles, CA and Amy Schulman of Los Angeles, CA. Cremation has already taken place and a Memorial Service will be at Adair Funeral Home on Northern Avenue in Tucson, AZ on November 9th at 11 a.m. His ashes will be spread on their property in Vallecito, CO alongside his deceased wife Ann next spring. He will be missed dearly.

Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019

