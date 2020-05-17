Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Pinkney Conley. View Sign Service Information Graveside service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

After 95 years, Andy Conley has gone on to the next new thing. Although his passing was most gentle, a run-of-the-mill pneumonia being his end would probably vex him some. He was a gentleman with the best manners and a kind, humorous, loving personality that not even Alzheimer's could take from him. He was a beloved resident of The Auberge-Aspen Park Care Center in Salt Lake City for the last 3 ½ years, where he told stories to his caregivers and received attentive and excellent care.



The youngest of 4 surviving children, he was born to John and Lue Conley in their cabin near Cloudy, Oklahoma. Growing up on the farm, he loved animals, riding his horse to a 1-room schoolhouse, and roaming the forest. Nevertheless, he was always interested in technology, and his father could tell he wasn't "bent for farming."



After a radar apprenticeship at McClellan AFB, he started working at IBM in 1957 as an electronics technician. He and his family relocated to Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1959 where he started working at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. He spent nearly 30 years there, happily working on early computers and helping to build the controls for a state-of-the-art linear accelerator.



Always in movement, he was a consummate woodworker and built three houses for his family, plus helped build two more to finance college for his daughter. He and Dolly enjoyed camping, geology and painting. He whistled constantly, picked and strummed the guitar, golfed, flew his own Cessna, and threw the ball for their Labrador.



If he wasn't building a house in his spare time, Andy walked several thought-filled miles nearly every day, and enjoyed excellent health his whole life. He cared for Dolly in her illness, and after she died in 1996, he moved to Salt Lake City to be near his daughter and her family. But after a few icy winters, he moved to Albuquerque where he could enjoy his outdoor walks in milder weather.



He was devoted to his family and is survived by his daughter Cathy (Joven) Calara and grandchildren Alex and Amy of Salt Lake City, UT; first cousin Lucy Rogers of Emmett, ID; three sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, and many extended family members.

Andy lived a long, wonderful life. He said if he had it to do again, he wouldn't change a thing.



WWII , he served in the Navy as a radioman aboard Liberty ships in the Pacific, including a brief period in Manila, Philippines. Afterward, he attended Grant Technical College in Sacramento and met and married his wife, Claradell (Dolly) Shuck. They welcomed their beloved daughter, Catherine, the next year.

Published in Los Alamos Monitor on May 17, 2020

