Obituary Guest Book View Sign

After a courageous battle with

She was born on June 16, 1957 in Enid, OK to Johnny and Emma Quinton.

She grew up in Enid and Okmulgee, OK and graduated Okmulgee High School in 1975.

After being widowed in 1990 she met and married Tim Acomb of Los Alamos, NM. Not only did she and Tim get married once, they got married twice, to make sure it stuck. The first time on November 13, 1992 at the top of Sandia Peak Tramway with local skiers as unofficial guests. The mountain wedding was for Tim. The second time on December 13, 1992 in Annet's hometown of Tahlequah, OK. This one being the traditional church wedding that Annet desired. After getting married she and her two children, Emily and Josh Akin, relocated to Los Alamos.

Annet became a licensed Realtor in 1998 and worked with her mother-in-law, Ina Acomb, for 10 years. After leaving real estate she took a job at Los Alamos County with the transportation division. She loved her job at Atomic City Transit as the morning Lead Dispatcher. She retired after 10 years in December 2018.

Annet loved being a wife and mother, but her absolute joy was her three grand girls as she called them. She is remembered for having a bigger than life personality and for loving everyone she met. Annet was quick to pray for those in need, was compassionate, gave amazing hugs, was a wonderful storyteller and had a fabulous sense of style.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Lou Quinton and Johnny Quinton and her late husband, Cleve Akin.

Annet is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Tim Acomb; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Doug Thacker of White Rock, NM; son, Joshua Akin of Grand Junction, CO; granddaughters, Lauran Norman, Alyla Akin, and Anabel Thacker; mother-in-law, Ina Acomb of White Rock, NM; sister, Barbara Craig (Jim) of Ontario, Canada; brother, Larry Quinton (Sarah) of Moore, OK; twin-sister, Anita Pangburn (Frank) of Tulsa, OK; brother-in-law, John L. Acomb (Beate) of Stabekk, Norway.

She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews whom she adored and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held on February 9th, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the White Rock Baptist Church.

Attendees are asked to wear pink or leopard print in honor of Annet. The family of Annet Acomb has entrusted the care of their loved one to

DeVargas Funeral Home &

Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477

After a courageous battle with breast cancer , Annet Acomb, a resident of White Rock, NM went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the age of 61.She was born on June 16, 1957 in Enid, OK to Johnny and Emma Quinton.She grew up in Enid and Okmulgee, OK and graduated Okmulgee High School in 1975.After being widowed in 1990 she met and married Tim Acomb of Los Alamos, NM. Not only did she and Tim get married once, they got married twice, to make sure it stuck. The first time on November 13, 1992 at the top of Sandia Peak Tramway with local skiers as unofficial guests. The mountain wedding was for Tim. The second time on December 13, 1992 in Annet's hometown of Tahlequah, OK. This one being the traditional church wedding that Annet desired. After getting married she and her two children, Emily and Josh Akin, relocated to Los Alamos.Annet became a licensed Realtor in 1998 and worked with her mother-in-law, Ina Acomb, for 10 years. After leaving real estate she took a job at Los Alamos County with the transportation division. She loved her job at Atomic City Transit as the morning Lead Dispatcher. She retired after 10 years in December 2018.Annet loved being a wife and mother, but her absolute joy was her three grand girls as she called them. She is remembered for having a bigger than life personality and for loving everyone she met. Annet was quick to pray for those in need, was compassionate, gave amazing hugs, was a wonderful storyteller and had a fabulous sense of style.She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Lou Quinton and Johnny Quinton and her late husband, Cleve Akin.Annet is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Tim Acomb; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Doug Thacker of White Rock, NM; son, Joshua Akin of Grand Junction, CO; granddaughters, Lauran Norman, Alyla Akin, and Anabel Thacker; mother-in-law, Ina Acomb of White Rock, NM; sister, Barbara Craig (Jim) of Ontario, Canada; brother, Larry Quinton (Sarah) of Moore, OK; twin-sister, Anita Pangburn (Frank) of Tulsa, OK; brother-in-law, John L. Acomb (Beate) of Stabekk, Norway.She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews whom she adored and a host of friends.A celebration of life will be held on February 9th, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the White Rock Baptist Church.Attendees are asked to wear pink or leopard print in honor of Annet. The family of Annet Acomb has entrusted the care of their loved one toDeVargas Funeral Home &Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com Funeral Home DeVargas Funeral Home

623 N. Railroad Ave.

Espanola , NM 87532

(505) 662-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close