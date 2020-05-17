Arthur L. Lavy, 81, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his Santa Fe home following his courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 12, 1938 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Opal and Lawrence Lavy. He and Sharon Blake were married on March 18, 1961 in Eureka, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Lawrence Lavy; two brothers, Carl and Larry Lavy; and his sister, Elda Wolf.
Arthur served with the U.S. Army during the late 50's and later worked for Los Alamos County from June 20, 1966 retiring as the electrical superintendent on December 31, 1993. He later worked for Parker Construction. His favorite pastime was building and flying radio controlled airplanes. He loved life and spending time with his grandkids.
Arthur was married to the love of his life, Sharon Blake Lavy for 59 years, and she survives him, along with their children, Kelly L. Lavy, Lawrence W. Lavy and wife Tammie, Jason A. Lavy and wife Sara, and Matthew B. Lavy and wife April. He is also survived by his brother, Lewis Lavy, and grandchildren, Robert Van Lyssel, Loni Van Lyssel, Madelyn Lavy, Kristin Lavy, Blake Lavy, Bryce Lavy, Lawson Lavy, and Alannah Lavy.
Arrangements are planned for private family time with interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on May 17, 2020