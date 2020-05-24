Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne (Moore) Bacon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Anne (Moore) Bacon, 84, of Elk Mills, Maryland, passed away on May 16, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.

Barbara was born to the late Herbert William Moore and Catherine May (Drake) Moore in Elmira, NY, on December 6, 1935. She was a 1948 graduate of Carr's Corners School and a 1952 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. She received her Master's Degree in Mathematics in 1957 from SUNY-Albany (then called the NY State College for Teachers – Albany), and moved to Los Alamos, NM, in 1958 to join Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory (now Los Alamos National Laboratory) as a FORTRAN computer programmer. She retired from LANL in 1991.

Barbara met her future husband, Edgar A. "Al" Bacon, Jr., in the singles Young Adult Group at First United Methodist Church in Los Alamos. They married in 1960 and raised their daughter, Deborah, in Los Alamos. In 1995 they moved to Albuquerque, NM, and in 2013 they moved to Elk Mills, MD, to be closer to Deborah's family.

Although Barbara suffered complications from a spinal stenosis surgery in 1994 that left her unable to walk well, she did not let this slow her down. She loved to travel, and visited all 50 states as well as many foreign countries. She enjoyed crafts and needlework of all kinds but was especially passionate about knitting. She was a TKGA Master Knitter, as well as serving as a judge on the Master Knitter committee, and won many ribbons for her beautiful sweaters and shawls at fairs. Barbara volunteered for many years in Girl Scouts, and enjoyed attending classical music concerts. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Los Alamos, St. John's UMC in Albuquerque, and most recently Elkton UMC in Elkton, MD.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, Al, of Elk Mills, MD; her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Brian Ingram, and grandsons Benjamin and Joseph of Landenberg, PA; her niece JoAnn Baker & family of Watkins Glen, NY; and her nephew Pete Kasprzyk & family of Beaver Dams, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Moore; and her sister, Betty Kasprzyk.

